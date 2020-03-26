Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who is wanted for assault.
Police say 39-year-old Asia Woodard was working as a caregiver in an assisted living home when she got into a dispute with one of her patients.
According to police, Woodard punched, kicked and choked the victim — a 68-year-old man — causing visible physical injures.
The victim was hospitalized from the injures she sustained.
Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Asia Woodard is asked to call Warrant Apprehension detectives at (410) 637-8970 or dial 911.