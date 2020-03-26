CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, Here's What We Know
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore police officer is has minor injuries after their patrol car collided with a citizen driving on Howard Street, police say.

At around 12:04 p.m., an officer was driving eastbound in the 300 block of West Pratt Street when he collided with a citizen driving westbound in the 200 block of Howard Street.

WJZ’s Paul Gessler was on the scene and said a police officer was put in an ambulance with a neck brace.

The officer was taken to University of Maryland Medical Center with minor injuries, while the citizen refused treatment at the scene.

Crash Team detectives are investigating.

