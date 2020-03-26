Comments
ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — An Essex man was arrested after allegedly trying to rob a Rosedale Royal Farms convenience store, Baltimore County police said.
Officers responded to a hold-up alarm at the Royal Farms in the 8800 block of Philadelphia Road shortly before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police said Daniel Michael Mitchell, 42, gave the cashier a note implying he had a weapon and demanded cash.
Police arrested Mitchell without incident as he was walking nearby.
He’s being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center on first-degree assault and armed robbery charges.