CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, Here's What We Know
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Daniel Mitchell, Local TV, Robbery, Rosedale, Royal Farms, Talkers

ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — An Essex man was arrested after allegedly trying to rob a Rosedale Royal Farms convenience store, Baltimore County police said.

Daniel Michael Mitchell. Credit: Baltimore County Police

Officers responded to a hold-up alarm at the Royal Farms in the 8800 block of Philadelphia Road shortly before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police said Daniel Michael Mitchell, 42, gave the cashier a note implying he had a weapon and demanded cash.

Police arrested Mitchell without incident as he was walking nearby.

He’s being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center on first-degree assault and armed robbery charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply