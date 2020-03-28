BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were injured and one man was killed in three separate shootings overnight Saturday in Baltimore.

The first shooting was around 11:57 p.m. on Friday night in the 3600 block of 5th Street in South Baltimore. When officers arrived they found a unidentified man suffering from gunshot wounds from his body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.

Then around 3:03 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 6600 block of Aquarius Court in Northeast Baltimore for a shooting.

As officers were arriving, the saw a car speeding away. Officers stopped the car a short time later and found the 36-year-old man driving the car was suffering for a gunshot wound on his left shoulder. The victim told police he was driving in the area when he heard a loud bang and the vehicle’s rear left window shattered.

He realized he had been shot a short time later.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is in good condition.

Northeast shooting detectives are investigating this shooting and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2444 or call Metro Crime Stoppers At 1-866-7lockup.

The 20 minutes later, officers were called to an area hospital in North Baltimore for a walk in shooting victim. There they learned a 21-year-old man had been shot in the 2700 block of Barkley Street while he was parked, waiting for a friend. As the friend walked toward the car, he was arguing with an unknown man. That man pulled a gun and shot through the front windshield of the car, striking him.

The suspect is described as a man in mid 20’s and was wearing a red tee-shirt.

Northern District detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2455 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.