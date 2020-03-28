CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, 5th Death Reported
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland State Parks announced it has closed their beaches to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

“Following Governor Larry Hogan’s emergency actions to protect public health during the COVID-19 pandemic, all Maryland State Park beaches are now closed,” state parks tweeted Saturday.

This includes Assateague, Sandy Point and Elk Neck state parks as well as others.

