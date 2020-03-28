CORONAVIRUS IN MD:
Cases Continue To Rise, 5th Death Reported
2 Injured, 1 Killed In Shootings Overnight In Baltimore
Two men were injured and one man was killed in three separate shootings overnight Saturday in Baltimore.
Coronavirus Latest: Nearly 1,000 COVID-19 Cases Reported In Maryland
There are nearly 1,000 cases of coronavirus in Maryland, according to the state health department Saturday morning.
Featured Sports
Ravens Lose DT Michael Brockers, Who Returns To Rams For 3-Year Deal
The Baltimore Ravens won't have Michael Brockers on their retooled defensive line after all, and now he's headed back to Los Angeles.
Jimmy Smith On Re-Signing With Ravens: 'Right Now Is Our Time To Reach The Super Bowl'
The Ravens corner told the team's podcast, The Lounge, that re-signing was an easy decision because the Super Bowl window is now.
Roman Reigns Pulls Out Of WrestleMania 36
Roman Reigns, a leukemia survivor, will not face Goldberg in WrestleMania, now an early-April in-studio event because of coronavirus concerns.
'It Is Seismically Different': Frustrated NFL Agents Say Draft Process Upended By Coronavirus Outbreak
The NFL hasn't had the same hit to their schedule as other leagues due to the coronavirus pandemic. But, the draft process has been far from normal.
Weather Stories
Maryland Weather: Damp Saturday, Some Heavy Downpours, Thunderstorms Possible
Expect a damp Saturday with heavy downpours and thunderstorms possible throughout the morning.
Weather Blog: Weekends Are Weekends
Weekends are weekends no matter what.
Latest Headlines
Chef José Andrés Donates 800 Masks To Johns Hopkins Hospital Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Famous chef José Andrés donated hundreds of masks to medical workers at Johns Hopkins Hospital Thursday as the hospital and countless others across the world respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus Closings: National Aquarium Extends Closure Through April 26
The National Aquarium is extending its coronavirus-related closure for another month, officials said Thursday.
Coronavirus Home Tips: How To Stay Calm, Well-Fed And Healthy During The COVID-19 Outbreak
Stay safe, well-fed and mentally healthy with this at-home tips from CBS sister site Chowhound.
COVID-19 Shopping Tips: What To Buy And What To Avoid During The Coronavirus Pandemic
See what to buy and what to avoid while stocking up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Surprise! With Birthday Plans Dashed Due To Coronavirus, 7-Year-Old Maryland Girl's Friends Make Her A Parade
A group of well-wishers gave a Maryland girl whose birthday plans were canceled due to the coronavirus a very special surprise.
Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Starts Online Concert Series Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
The orchestra is putting on live-streamed concerts on Facebook Live while their in-person shows are canceled due to the virus.
Coronavirus In Maryland: Highways Empty As Businesses Close, People Work From Home
Just before 5 p.m. Thursday, when the roads would normally be packed with commuters, numerous stretches of interstate were virtually deserted.
'Now Is Not The Time To Visit Ocean City' | Mayor Tells Visitors To Stay Home To Limit COVID-19 Spread
If you were planning on taking a seaside vacation to Ocean City, its mayor is asking you instead stay home.
It’s Academic: March 28, 2020
March 28, 2020 at 12:35 pm
Filed Under:
It's Academic
Here’s the It’s Academic for March 28, 2020.
Milford Mill 220
John Carroll 470
Franklin 565
Comments
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply