BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore city firefighters are on the scene of a three-alarm fire at Urban Bible Fellowship Church in Baltimore.
The steeple of the church, in the 1200 block of Eager Street, caught fire around 9:30 a.m. No injuries have been reported.
3rd Alarm fire at Urban Bible Fellowship Church 1200blk of E. Eager St. No injuries have been reported. Media staging is at Eager & Aisquith St. @mayorbcyoung @nilesrford pic.twitter.com/pZJktkPNgV
— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) March 28, 2020
According to eyewitnesses on a Citizen App video said that they heard a large boom and saw a fire burning on the steeple. Eyewitnesses said they believe a lightning strike caused the blaze.
The video is here, but warning this video is not safe for young kids due to language.
Others shared photos and video of the fire on social media:
Woke up and looked out of my window to see a church is on fire… pic.twitter.com/jOPL7Fv4IP
— Anthony Ramnauth 🇺🇸🇬🇾🔬🐁 (@PhiloNeurosci) March 28, 2020
🔥3/28/20 HAPPENING NOW #bcfd8x10 responding to 2nd Alarm #fire Aisquith/ Eager St #baltimore🔥#jobtown @MolotovFlicker @BCFDL734 @IAFFNewsDesk @BaltMetroNews pic.twitter.com/TGFfRY2Gna
— BCFD8x10 (@jobtown8x10) March 28, 2020