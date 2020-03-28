CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, 5th Death Reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore city firefighters are on the scene of a three-alarm fire at Urban Bible Fellowship Church in Baltimore.

The steeple of the church, in the 1200 block of Eager Street, caught fire around 9:30 a.m. No injuries have been reported.

WJZ Photo

According to eyewitnesses on a Citizen App video said that they heard a large boom and saw a fire burning on the steeple. Eyewitnesses said they believe a lightning strike caused the blaze.

The video is here, but warning this video is not safe for young kids due to language.

Others shared photos and video of the fire on social media:

https://twitter.com/archbalt/status/1243905618034991104

