BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were shot, one fatally, in the early morning hours of Monday in Baltimore.
Police responded to the 2400 block of Tolley Street around 12:02 a.m. for a report of a gun being discharged. As they canvased the area, they learned a of a walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital.
Riyad Campbell, 18, was suffering from gunshot wounds to his body. Doctors pronounced him dead.
Homicide Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Then around 1:40 a.m., officers from the southeast district responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.
There they were informed a 28-year-old man suffered from a gunshot wound to his leg. He was in surgery.
Police learned he was shot while in the 3100 block of McElderly Street.
Southeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.