BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are searching for a 19-year-old woman in an armed carjacking in east Baltimore earlier this year.

Daniya Lennon. Credit: Baltimore Police

Police said Daniya Lennon lured a would-be date to a meeting spot on January 24. After the two met up, she got into his vehicle and told him to drive.

When they got to the 1100 block of North Patterson Park Avenue, Lennon reportedly pulled a handgun on the man and ordered him to get out of the vehicle. An armed man then hit the victim in the head with a gun as he got out of the car, police said.

Lennon is five-foot-one and weighs around 235 pounds.

Anyone who knows where she may be is asked to call police at 410-637-8970 or 911.

