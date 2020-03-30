Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in east Baltimore, the police officers’ union said Monday evening.
The shooting is in the 1800 block of North Chester Street.
The union said no officers were injured.
A suspect is being taken to a hospital.
Police Commissioner Michael Harrison is heading to the scene.
