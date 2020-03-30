CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Gov. Larry Hogan Issues 'Stay At Home' Order
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in east Baltimore, the police officers’ union said Monday evening.

The shooting is in the 1800 block of North Chester Street.

The union said no officers were injured.

A suspect is being taken to a hospital.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison is heading to the scene.

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.

