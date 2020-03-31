BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore-Washington Parkway, or MD-295, will be completely closed this weekend for demolition activities along the Annapolis Road Bridge and Waterview Avenue Bridge superstructures.
Both north and southbound MD-295 will be closed to through traffic starting at 12 a.m. Saturday, April 4, between Bush Street and I-695 with detours in effect, if the weather permits.
This portion of MD-295 will stay closed all weekend and will reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, April 6.
During the closure all southbound Russell Street traffic destined for MD-295 will be detoured onto I-95 south, and all northbound MD-295 traffic will be diverted onto I-695 to I-95 north. While this portion of MD-295 is closed for demolition activities, various access ramps to MD-295 will also be closed to prevent traffic from approaching the work zone, including:
- Southbound I-95 ramp to MD-295 south
- Eastbound Monroe Street ramp to MD-295 south
- Manokin Street ramp to MD-295 south
- Annapolis Road ramp to MD-295 south
- I-695 exit ramps to MD-295 north
Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead for the closure and allow additional travel time and use alternate routes into and out of Baltimore City.
- Detours during the MD-295 closure:
- Southbound MD-295/Russell Street traffic will be detoured onto I-95 South.
- Northbound MD-295 that is destined for Baltimore City will be detoured onto I-695 west to I-95 North to Russell Street.