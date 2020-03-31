



Sagamore Spirit Distillery in Baltimore is using its alcohol to produce hand sanitizer for frontline health care workers in Maryland, as they continue to need supplies to fight the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

“Now that the FDA has clarified guidelines around distilleries producing hand sanitizer, we are confident we can support many critical-care industries in Maryland.” said Rachel Fontana, with Sagamore Spirit.

Sagamore shipped the first batch to Johns Hopkins on Monday, 180 gallons of the hand sanitizer.

They have committed to deliver 54,000L to Johns Hopkins, and said they will know more about how much they can produce overall as they continue to expand their production.

“We worked closely with their pharmacy team to make sure that the hand sanitizer we produced would be 100 percent compliant for hospitals.” Fontana said.

The distillery had four JHU pharmacists with them while they blended their first batch to make sure everything was compliant.

McClintock Distilling in Frederick also is producing hand sanitizer, saying it should create about 1,000 liters of the hand sanitizer and it will go to the people that need it most. They’re not selling the hand sanitizer either, just donating it.

