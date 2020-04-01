ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Though Marylanders are still being asked to stay at home, if you do have to drive over the Bay Bridge- you won’t have to deal with construction anymore.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday the Bay Bridge westbound right lane deck rehabilitation project is 100 percent complete and is now open to all drivers- more than a year ahead of schedule.
The Maryland Transportation Authority expedited the project, on Gov. Hogan’s orders- a project once thought to last up to two years. The lane has all new concrete, work zone barriers are gone, restriping finished and the lane reopened to all traffic Wednesday morning.
“Maryland is facing significant challenges these days, and of course our primary focus is on the health and safety of our citizens amid the ongoing COVID-19 threat,” said Governor Hogan. “But it’s important to celebrate the reopening of the westbound right lane of the Bay Bridge, because for me it represents the spirit, dedication and work ethic that will see our state through any crisis.”
Some overnight work will still be happening on the westbound span center and left lanes during overnight/off-hours including deck sealing, steel railing replacement and deck/joint repairs and replacements.
They expect minimal traffic delays.