BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for information on a silver pickup truck and its driver after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash late Tuesday night.
Officers responded to the 1200 block of Bonaparte Avenue for a serious accident at around 10:40 p.m., where they found a 60-year-old man who had massive head trauma and trauma to his body. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died shortly after.
Investigators believe the victim was walking in the street when a silver pickup truck struck him from behind.
The silver pickup kept driving toward Harford Road. Police say the car may have damage to the passenger side headlight.
Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area at that time and may have witnessed this crash or saw the vehicle to call (410) 396-2606 or Call Metro Crime Stoppers.