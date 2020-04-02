Comments
WESTMINSTER, Md. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to identify a man who allegedly used someone else’s information to withdraw money at a Bank of America in Beltsville.
Officials said the theft occurred on February 14.
The suspect fraudulently used the victim’s information to withdraw cash, according to officials.
The suspect, who is described as a man between the ages of 50 and 60, was last seen wearing a red knit hat and brown and gray jacket and may have been driving a red Toyota Camry.
Anyone with information about this individual is asked to contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office immediately.