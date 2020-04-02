Comments
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — If the customers can’t come in, we’ll take the wine to them!
That’s the philosophy at Stone House Urban Winery in Hagerstown now that the coronavirus pandemic has led to dramatic changes at their business.
Because customers aren’t allowed to come into the winery, 11-year-old boxer Soda is now delivering wine to thirsty customers.
The pouch-wearing pooch is providing a curbside pickup option for the winery, which has been forced to temporarily let some employees go due to COVID-19.
Soda, it seems, is happy to keep working just for treats!
Check out the video of Soda in action below.