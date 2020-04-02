ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — State officials say travel related to child custody is considered essential.
The governor’s spokesman Mike Ricci tweeted the information Thursday morning.
Parents with a custody order must comply with the court’s directive regarding visitation.
“We get a lot of questions about CHILD CUSTODY: Travel to comply with the directive of a court is permissible as an “essential activity” under the governor’s stay-at-home order. This includes travel for the purposes of maintaining court-approved child custody and visitation plans,” Ricci tweeted.
The governor issued a “stay at home” order on Monday — saying people could only travel for essential reasons like shopping for essentials, like food and medicine, and in emergencies.
Many were confused about what was included essential in that order.
