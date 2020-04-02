Comments
WASHINGTON, DC (WJZ) — A former rabbi who secretly videotaped nude women at a Jewish ritual bath in Washington has been released early from prison amid the coronavirus pandemic.
68-year-old Bernard Freundel got released Wednesday 551 days earlier than his original sentence.
His sentence has been reduced mostly by repeatedly taking a job training course.
He also got an extra two weeks off his sentence because of coronavirus concerns.
Freundel had been sentenced to over six years in prison in 2015.
How about others? Did he receive preferential treatment as usual because of his religion?