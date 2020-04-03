GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County police officer was arrested Friday and faces multiple charges of child pornography possession as well as sexual solicitation of a minor, officials said.

Zachary Steven Koshlap, 33, of Glen Burnie, is a six-year veteran of the department’s patrol bureau.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department said they began an investigation in March into a possible case of a child being sexually solicited.

The FBI reportedly told police a member of an FBI Task Force was working undercover when they got a message from an unknown user who solicited a sexual encounter involving an eight-year-old child.

Anne Arundel County detectives began investigating and identified the user as Koshlap. Later that day, they got a search warrant to search his home. During the search, officers seized multiple devices and other evidence.

Police said Koshlap admitted during the search to taking part in the conversation. He was suspended from the force that day and is currently suspended without pay.

On Friday, officers arrested Koshlap without incident at his home. He’s charged with ten counts of possession of child pornography and one count of sexual solicitation of a minor.

In a statement, Police Chief Timothy Altomare said he is “heart sick, physically ill, disgusted and enraged” by Koshlap’s alleged conduct.

“If someone wearing a badge betrays our oath of protection, we will do everything within our power to bring them to justice and make sure they never wear our uniform again,” he said.

A mugshot of Koshlap was not immediately available.