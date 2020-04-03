Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in northwest Baltimore on Friday afternoon.
Police were called shortly before 1 p.m. to the 3600 block of W. Coldspring Lane for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old man who was suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition.
Due to the seriousness of the victim’s injuries, homicide detectives are now investigating this shooting.
At this time, detectives have no information on a suspect or motive.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2466 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.