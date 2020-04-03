CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 2.7K COVID-19 Cases Reported Across Maryland, 42 Deaths
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Annapolis, Baltimore News, Coast Guard, Herring Bay, Local TV, Missing, missing canoers, Talkers


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — As the search for two missing boaters in the Chesapeake Bay continues Friday, we’re learning that the missing boaters are members of the Kennedy family.

The missing boaters are 40-year-old Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, and her eight-year-old son Gideon.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 12: David McKean, Maeve Kennedy Townsend Mckean and family attend the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Hosts 2019 Ripple Of Hope Gala & Auction In NYC on December 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/Getty Images for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights)

The Kennedy family issued a statement Friday, confirming the news and asking for prayers.

“At this time, our family asks for privacy and that everyone keep Maeve and Gideon in their prayers,” they said through a family friend.

McKean is the daughter for former Maryland lieutenant governor Kathleen Kennedy Townsend and the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy.

She is the executive director of the Georgetown University Global Health Initiative in Washington D.C. where the family resides. She married her husband David in 2009 and they have three other children.

Maryland DNR officials said the pair were reported missing around 4:49 p.m. Thursday near Herring Bay in Shady Side. According to officials, they had paddled out to retrieve a ball and were unable to paddle back to shore.

Watchstanders with the Coast Guard got word from the Maryland State Police that two people were seen struggling to return to shore in a canoe and they were not seen again. A man had called 911 from the Columbia Beach community pier where he saw the boaters drifting in the Bay.

At approximately 7:00 p.m., an overturned canoe, matching the approximate description of the one which the pair were in, and a paddle was located near Deale, Maryland, according to Anne Arundel County Fire.

Weather conditions were windy, but sunny Thursday in Maryland.

The search ended for the night around 7:30 p.m. Thursday and began again Friday morning.

Several teams, an Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew,  Coast Guard Station Annapolis 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew, an Air Station Elizabeth City C-130 Hercules aircrew and a Coast Guard Station Inigoes boat crew, are continuing the search Friday morning along with the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Angela McShan.

The Queen Anne Police Department, Arundel Police and Fire Departments, Maryland Natural Resource Police, and Maryland State Police are also assisting in the search.

UNITED STATES – JUNE 21: Maeve Kennedy McKean greets Rep. Joe Kennedy, D-Mass., during a rally on the East Front lawn of the Capitol to condemn the separation and detention of families at the border of the U.S. and Mexico on June 21, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) (CQ Roll Call via AP Images)

Anyone with additional information regarding this case should contact the Sector Maryland command center at 410-576-2525 or call Maryland Natural Resources Police at 800-628-9944 or VHF Channel 16.

Comments

Leave a Reply