



As the search for two missing boaters in the Chesapeake Bay continues Friday, we’re learning that the missing boaters are members of the Kennedy family.

The missing boaters are 40-year-old Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, and her eight-year-old son Gideon.

The Kennedy family issued a statement Friday, confirming the news and asking for prayers.

“At this time, our family asks for privacy and that everyone keep Maeve and Gideon in their prayers,” they said through a family friend.

McKean is the daughter for former Maryland lieutenant governor Kathleen Kennedy Townsend and the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy.

She is the executive director of the Georgetown University Global Health Initiative in Washington D.C. where the family resides. She married her husband David in 2009 and they have three other children.

Maryland DNR officials said the pair were reported missing around 4:49 p.m. Thursday near Herring Bay in Shady Side. According to officials, they had paddled out to retrieve a ball and were unable to paddle back to shore.

Watchstanders with the Coast Guard got word from the Maryland State Police that two people were seen struggling to return to shore in a canoe and they were not seen again. A man had called 911 from the Columbia Beach community pier where he saw the boaters drifting in the Bay.

At approximately 7:00 p.m., an overturned canoe, matching the approximate description of the one which the pair were in, and a paddle was located near Deale, Maryland, according to Anne Arundel County Fire.

Weather conditions were windy, but sunny Thursday in Maryland.

The search ended for the night around 7:30 p.m. Thursday and began again Friday morning.

Several teams, an Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew, Coast Guard Station Annapolis 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew, an Air Station Elizabeth City C-130 Hercules aircrew and a Coast Guard Station Inigoes boat crew, are continuing the search Friday morning along with the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Angela McShan.

The Queen Anne Police Department, Arundel Police and Fire Departments, Maryland Natural Resource Police, and Maryland State Police are also assisting in the search.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case should contact the Sector Maryland command center at 410-576-2525 or call Maryland Natural Resources Police at 800-628-9944 or VHF Channel 16.