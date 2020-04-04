Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In order to slow the spread of coronavirus in Baltimore city and due to a drop in ridership, city officials have suspended the Harbor Connector maritime services.
The free service will be suspended beginning Monday.
“This change further encourages residents to stay at home as much as possible, and to practice social distancing when commuting,” Mayor Young said. “I support Director Steve Sharkey’s decision, and know he and his team are working hard to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
Since March 16, the Harbor Connector had already seen a 90% drop in ridership.