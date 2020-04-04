CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 3K COVID-19 Cases, 53 Deaths Reported Across Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMPaid Program
    3:00 PMMajor Crimes
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMPaid Program
    5:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, coronavirus closings, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Harbor Connector, Health, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In order to slow the spread of coronavirus in Baltimore city and due to a drop in ridership, city officials have suspended the Harbor Connector maritime services.

The free service will be suspended beginning Monday.

“This change further encourages residents to stay at home as much as possible, and to practice social distancing when commuting,” Mayor Young said. “I support Director Steve Sharkey’s decision, and know he and his team are working hard to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

Since March 16, the Harbor Connector had already seen a 90% drop in ridership.

Comments

Leave a Reply