BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s black bear population is beginning to come out of hibernation in search of food, the state’s Department of Natural Resources said.
The bears, which primarily live in the western part of the state, will be in search of plants, berries and insects but aren’t afraid to sniff out some human food, especially when their normal foods are hard to find, the department said.
Marylanders who live in areas where bears are common should lock up their trash cans, keep grills clean and put away and remove bird feeders through November. The DNR said birds will be able to find enough food on their own during the warmer months.
People should never feed bears, officials said.
Anyone who comes across a bear should back away slowly, leave the bear an escape route and make loud noises if the bear won’t leave.