BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, people are trying to find ways to spend their free time and stay connected while social distancing. Over the weekend, the #dontrush challenge began to sweep through social media showing people in their everyday sweatpants and shorts transforming into their best outfits in a quick flip of the camera.
With school out and students engaged in online learning, the Baltimore Design School decided to kick off what would have been spirit week by having their staff participate in the challenge.
Everyone from the principal to teachers to the dean of students got involved showing off their best looks. A fun way for the teachers to kick off spirit week and stay connected with their students from afar.