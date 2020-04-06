Comments
TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — After 32 years, Kirchmayr Chocolatier in Timonium will close its doors for good.
The store’s management wrote on Facebook it will close after Easter, citing the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic. While they are looking at ways they could re-open in the future, nothing is set in stone.
“We made the difficult decision to close the business after Easter. At first, we tried to find a solution to scale back to weather the storm. Due to the very uncertain economic future, we can not commit to renewing a long term lease with our landlord,” the owners wrote on Facebook.
Until it closes, the chocolatier said it will have pickup and curbside deliver and online ordering in addition to normal in-store purchases.