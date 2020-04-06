



Maryland Delegate Nick Mosby, along with other legislators, is calling for Gov. Larry Hogan to tell the Maryland Department of Health to release COVID-19 data by race and zip code.

“I believe that Governor Hogan has exhibited tremendous leadership as our state grapples with this global pandemic and I hope that he will lead on this critically important issue as well. We must be vigilant in our sworn duty to protect every Marylander and having access to this information will go a long way towards ensuring that we do not further exasperate the structural inequities and disparities that persist in the health and economic outcomes in minority communities,” Del. Mosby said in a statement Monday. “I trust that the administration is committed to full transparency as it relates to information and data which will inform the strategies we employ to make it through these unprecedented times.”

The group is calling for:

number of positive and negative COVID-19 cases by zip code residency

number of individuals being tested for COVID-19 broken down by race

number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 by race

number of COVID-19 related inpatient hospitalizations by race

number of COVID-19 deaths by race

“Racial health disparities and discrimination produce persistent negative outcomes on poor communities of color,” the letter reads from seventy-nine other members of the Maryland House of Delegates.

They cited access to care, implicit bias, and other barriers to diagnosis and treatment would further imperil communities already on the frontlines of other public health threats and are at a high risk for COVID-19 impacts.

“It is important to start this discussion now, in the midst of a national crisis, to ensure proper attention is placed on addressing any health inequities in real time. With more comprehensive data, our local and state authorities are better positioned to support communities with an elevated risk,” the letter continued.

