FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from a work release facility in Frederick County early Monday morning.
Early Monday morning at around 8:30 a.m., inmates were called to report for work at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center Work Release facility.
One inmate didn’t show up, and when they went to his cell they found that items had been put under his bed blanket to form the shape of a body and his cell window was gone.
Surveillance footage shows the inmate, William Glenn Smith, running from the facility at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night.
There was a physical check and count of all Work Release inmates at 8 p.m. Sunday night, where Smith was seen. There were other visual checks made throughout the night where it looked as if Smith was in his cell.
Smith was committed to the Detention Center on March 4 for second degree assault and false imprisonment charges.
He is 51 years old, is 5’7″ and weighs 160 lbs, police said. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants heading in the direction of Rt. 85.
If seen, do not approach, police say– call 911. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Corporal Harry Sier at 301-600-7149. Anonymous tips can be left on the tip line at 301-600-4131.