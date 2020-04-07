BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With facilities shut down for the foreseeable future, the NFL offseason has, like most of the rest of the working world, gone virtual. The league is planning to hold its Draft in two weeks via a virtual format with team’s hosting calls and meeting via Zoom.
Count Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh among those who are skeptical of the security of those virtual meetings according to a report from ESPN.
“It’s a big concern,” Harbaugh said during the Ravens’ pre-draft news conference. “Hopefully we’ll be OK. I really wouldn’t want the opposing coaches to have our playbook or our draft meetings. That would be preferable, if we can stay away from that.”
The Ravens general manager, Eric DeCosta, seemed less concerned about the security of the virtual meetings taking the opportunity to make a joke at former GM Ozzie Newsome’s expense.
“I have more confidence in Zoom than I do in Ozzie [Newsome, executive vice president], John, Steve [Bisciotti, owner] and Dick [Cass, team president], with a copy of our draft board that they just leave in the car on their front seat or something like that,” DeCosta said.
The Ravens hold the 28th pick in the first round of the Draft and own nine picks overall. Like many NFL teams, they’re still figuring out how to handle workouts in a virtual format. For now, things will remain virtual until the league gets the all clear from health officials.