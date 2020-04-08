SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a trooper-involved shooting Wednesday morning that left one man dead in Salisbury.
Troopers were called to the home of an armed man allegedly threatening suicide around 10 a.m. in Wicomico County, according to police.
The preliminary investigation indicates three troopers found the man in the back yard of his home and saw he was armed with a handgun.
According to police, troopers repeatedly ordered the man to drop his weapon. They attempted to engage him in a dialogue and told him he “did not have to do this.”
The preliminary investigation indicates that during the confrontation, three troopers fired their weapons.
EMS was immediately called for and care was provided to the man. Paramedics who arrived on the scene pronounced the man dead.
State Police investigators interviewed two family members at the home who said they had spoken with the man before troopers were called and he was threatening suicide.
Neither of those individuals or a child inside the home were injured. No troopers were injured in the incident.
Members of the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit are conducting a criminal investigation, as is procedure in a trooper-involved shooting.
The three troopers involved have been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues. This is procedure whenever a trooper is involved in a shooting.