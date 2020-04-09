Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Clark Sisters are gospel music royalty.
They are real sisters with a real message spanning 40 years: family, faith and favor.
Now, their life story is coming to Lifetime.
It’s about Detroit in the 70s, music, church, poverty unshakeable faith and family. Especially their matriarch, Mattie Moss Clark.
“We’re God-driven because of my mother,” Karen Clark Sheard said. “Because of the way she raised us, because of the fact that she put the fear of the Lord in us.”
The highest selling female gospel group in history persevered to reach their peak together.