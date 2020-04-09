MANCHESTER, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland rescued a 4-year-old boy who fell 10 feet (3 meters) down a concrete hole and became trapped inside Wednesday afternoon.
The child was flown to a Baltimore hospital and was in stable condition Wednesday night, police said.
Officers with the Manchester Police Department were called to a nursing home around 2:30 p.m. where they found the child conscious, but stuck, The Carroll County Times reported, citing police.
The child’s family was outside the nursing home speaking with relatives through a window when the 4-year-old pulled on an unsecured storm grate cover and fell in, according to Manchester Police Chief John Hess.
The Maryland health department issued guidance last month restricting visitors inside nursing homes in an effort to protect against the new coronavirus. Hess said the family was trying to comply with such guidelines.
Police said the hole was likely part of the facility’s ventilation system.
