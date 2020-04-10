PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — An 11-year-old girl and 18-year-old man have been arrested in a carjacking in Parkville earlier this week, Baltimore County police said Friday.
The carjacking happened just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Mantle Street. Police said Kevon Darrell Saunders and the 11-year-old girl walked up to a man and asked him for directions. When he pulled out his phone, the duo demanded it and money before taking his keys and fleeing the scene.
Around 1:30 a.m., police reportedly found the vehicle crashed in Baltimore. Both suspects fled but police caught them after a short chase.
Saunders, of Baltimore, was arrested and is charged with robbery and carjacking, among other charges. He’s being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.
The 11-year-old, who is a relative of Saunders, was charged with multiple felonies and released to a guardian.