TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland drivers experienced another week of decreasing gas prices as the national demand dropped to its lowest point since spring of 1968.
The latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) weekly report puts demand at a nearly 52-year low, and it’s likely to push lower as Americans are urged to stay at home.
Maryland’s gas price average is 77 cents less than one year ago, however, the decline has slowed to single-digit weekly decreases.
AAA Mid-Atlantic said it believes gas prices are going to see decreases in the week ahead, possibly at larger decline rates.
The gas price average in Maryland today is $1.96, which is down respectively three cents in the last week, 36 cents in the last month and 73 cents from this date last year.
Friday’s national gas price average is $1.88, down respectively seven cents in the last week, 48 cents in the last month and 88 cents from this time last year.