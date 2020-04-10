COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ)- —The Maryland Terrapins men’s basketball season ended much more quickly than fans had hoped and it was, unfortunately, the last time fans got to see Anthony Cowan Jr. play for the team. The senior guard, who started every game of his four-year career with the Terps, penned a goodbye letter to fans that he shared on Twitter Friday morning.
Terp Nation:
I was never one of many words, but I’ve had a lot of time to think and come to peace with a lot of things.
From the moment I committed to the University of Maryland in 2015, it was my goal to hang a banner. Winning is all I’ve ever known. Leave a place better than how you found it. I’ve done it all my life.
Every workout, every class, every hour of the day. I was locked in to what I came here for – to hang a banner. Relationships were sacrificed along the way. There were ups and there were downs. But that drive for a banner never went away.
You know my story. Maryland is in my blood. It will always be a part of me. I’m proud to say I earned my degree in three years to solidify that.
In the weeks since our season was cut short, I’ve had a lot of time to reflect on my time at Maryland.
I thought about the amazing games I got to play in over the last four seasons. Beating Georgetown. Winning at Indiana. At Michigan State. At Illinois. All the comebacks.
And I thought about you, Terp Nation. All the love. All the cheers. The highs and the lows. You always stuck by my side. I will love you forever, just as I know you’ll do the same.
Life takes crazy turns. Some things are entirely unpredictable.
We could drive ourselves crazy asking “what if” and thinking about what could have been.
Instead, the greatest memory I’ll have is doing something on senior night that I set out to do: hang a banner. Being showered in confetti. Cutting down nets. All in front of family and friends. The first Big Ten title in Maryland history.
And soon, that banner will be hung. You know I’ll be back to see it.
Josh. Wiggs. Ricky. EA. Marble. Black. Reese. Keem. Will. Chol. Trav. Tay. Stix. Turge. Dre. Bino. Brady. Mark. Greg. Kyle. Matt. Brent. Chris. And all the managers.
We are champions. Nobody can ever take that away from us.
We did it together. We did it for you, Terp Nation.
Love,
Ant #Uno
Over the course of his four seasons with the Terrapins, Cowan averaged 14.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game. The Bowie native was a leader for the team over the past two seasons as Mark Turgeon’s squad earned an NCAA Tournament bid in 2018-19 and would have earned one this season after clinching a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.
Cowan’s teammates and coaches shared their favorite moments and memories of the guard’s career on the Maryland Athletics site. A three-time All-Big 10 selection, Cowan ends his career as one of two players in conference history to finish with 1,800 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists.