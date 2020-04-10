Terp Nation:

I was never one of many words, but I’ve had a lot of time to think and come to peace with a lot of things.

From the moment I committed to the University of Maryland in 2015, it was my goal to hang a banner. Winning is all I’ve ever known. Leave a place better than how you found it. I’ve done it all my life.

Every workout, every class, every hour of the day. I was locked in to what I came here for – to hang a banner. Relationships were sacrificed along the way. There were ups and there were downs. But that drive for a banner never went away.

You know my story. Maryland is in my blood. It will always be a part of me. I’m proud to say I earned my degree in three years to solidify that.

In the weeks since our season was cut short, I’ve had a lot of time to reflect on my time at Maryland.

I thought about the amazing games I got to play in over the last four seasons. Beating Georgetown. Winning at Indiana. At Michigan State. At Illinois. All the comebacks.

And I thought about you, Terp Nation. All the love. All the cheers. The highs and the lows. You always stuck by my side. I will love you forever, just as I know you’ll do the same.

Life takes crazy turns. Some things are entirely unpredictable.

We could drive ourselves crazy asking “what if” and thinking about what could have been.

Instead, the greatest memory I’ll have is doing something on senior night that I set out to do: hang a banner. Being showered in confetti. Cutting down nets. All in front of family and friends. The first Big Ten title in Maryland history.

And soon, that banner will be hung. You know I’ll be back to see it.

Josh. Wiggs. Ricky. EA. Marble. Black. Reese. Keem. Will. Chol. Trav. Tay. Stix. Turge. Dre. Bino. Brady. Mark. Greg. Kyle. Matt. Brent. Chris. And all the managers.

We are champions. Nobody can ever take that away from us.

We did it together. We did it for you, Terp Nation.

Love,

Ant #Uno