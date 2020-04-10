BALTIMORE (WJZ) —Things will look a bit different this year for Maryland residents celebrating the Easter holiday. With the stay-at-home order extending through the end of the month, attending mass and religious services is out of the question. The same goes for traditional brunches and family gatherings.
But that doesn’t mean that there won’t be some candy for kids and adults alike to enjoy this weekend. According to a study of Google Trends data done by the cooking and BBQ site Seriously Smoked, the candy Maryland residents have been searching the most for online is Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs.
Maryland was one of seven states that searched for Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs the most, making it the fourth-most searched Easter candy in the country, tying with Peeps. The most popular Easter candy search term was “Easter M&M’s” with nine states favoring those treats. That was followed by Chocolate Foil Eggs (8 states), Chocolate Bunnies (8 states) and bringing up the rear was Cadbury Eggs (5 states), Jelly Beans (4 states) and Robin Eggs (2 states).
There appears to be some agreement among the people of Maryland, Delaware, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania on this topic as all five had Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs as the most searched for candy.
The question is, do you agree?