ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — At least 34 people have been arrested or charged in Maryland since March 24 for breaking Gov. Larry Hogan’s orders to slow the spread of coronavirus in the state as of April 10, according to Maryland State Police.
Police have also conducted more than 17,300 compliance checks and responded to 1,352 compliance-related calls in just over a two week period.
Hogan issued the closure of all non-essential businesses on March 16. The governor then issued a “stay at home” order for residents and prohibited all gatherings with more than 10 people.
