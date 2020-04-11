CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More than 7.6K cases, 200 deaths reported across the state
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — At least 34 people have been arrested or charged in Maryland since March 24 for breaking Gov. Larry Hogan’s orders to slow the spread of coronavirus in the state as of April 10, according to Maryland State Police.

Police have also conducted more than 17,300 compliance checks and responded to 1,352 compliance-related calls in just over a two week period.

Hogan issued the closure of all non-essential businesses on March 16. The governor then issued a “stay at home” order for residents and prohibited all gatherings with more than 10 people.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

