CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Over 8,000 cases in Maryland, 235 deaths reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Masters The 2019 Masters
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMWJZ Sunday News @ 6:30PM
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Crime, Maryland, Maryland News, Pasadena

PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — A nine-month-old baby has been found inside a stolen SUV that was taken out of Pasadena, Anne Arundel County police said Sunday.

The car and baby were found near a convenience store in the 2300 block of Washington Boulevard.

The baby was not harmed, police said.

Comments

Leave a Reply