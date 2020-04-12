Comments
PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — A nine-month-old baby has been found inside a stolen SUV that was taken out of Pasadena, Anne Arundel County police said Sunday.
A Kia Sorento SUV was stolen from Pasadena with a 9 month old child inside. The vehicle and child have been found. Investigation on-going. No further information at this time.
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) April 12, 2020
The car and baby were found near a convenience store in the 2300 block of Washington Boulevard.
The baby was not harmed, police said.