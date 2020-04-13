ESSEX, MD. (WJZ) — Two victims who shot and killed each other in a Friday afternoon double shooting in Essex have been identified, police said Monday.
Officers were called to the 700 block of Norris Lane around 12:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found two people injured at the scene. They were both taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where they later died.
Both victims, Garrett Lucas Cox Jr., 18, and Antione Baye Richards Jr., 20, were driving in the car together when they began to argue, which led to them both grabbing firearms and shooting each other inside the car.
They both tried to flee the car but collapsed nearby, police said.
Baltimore County Police Homicide Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information should contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.