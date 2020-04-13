BETHESDA, MD. (WJZ) — Montgomery County detectives are searching for more information on a theft of tools at a construction site in Bethesda that happened in mid-March.
Business surveillance video shows a suspect at around 9:46 a.m. on March 15 seen entering a construction site at 7020 Arlington Road in Bethesda, stealing approximately $4,500 worth of construction tools from storage containers on the site.
Detectives learned at around 8:44 p.m. that night, the same person came back to the construction site, but nothing more was stolen.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call the 2nd District Patrol Investigative Section at 240-773-6710.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.