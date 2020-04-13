



U.S. Marshals are actively looking for an alleged Bloods gang member wanted in an attempted murder in Virginia and believe he could be hiding out along Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Authorities are looking for 34-year-old Robert “RJ” James Northan Jr., who was last seen nearly three weeks ago in Accomack County in Virginia where he’s wanted in the March 25 shooting of a man on Tyler Lane.

Arrest warrants were obtained for Northan charging him with attempted murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is working with authorities along the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Virginia to find him.

Northan is known to frequent a residence 25000 block of Dennis Drive, in Parksley, Virginia. He could also be in the Sailsbury area of Maryland.

He is described as 5-foot-7, 160 pounds and has a tattoo on the right side of his neck. Northan should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

“The public should rest assured that the men and women of the U.S. Marshals Service, and their state and local task force partners, will not stop until this fugitive is in custody. It is most certainly in the best interest of the fugitive to immediately surrender to authorities and face the charges against him. I appreciate the efforts of the citizens of the Commonwealth in assisting law enforcement with bringing closure to this case. Working together, we can all ensure the safety of the public here in Eastern Virginia,” said United States Marshal Nick E. Proffitt.