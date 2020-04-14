CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More than 9K cases in Maryland, 302 deaths reported
SEVERN, MD. (WJZ) —  It’s duck season, and 12 little ducklings were rescued earlier Tuesday after getting stuck in a storm drain.

A Maryland Department of Natural Resources officer, along with members of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department at Station 23, rescued the ducklings after a Good Samaritan reported she saw a mother duck panicking near the storm drain.

Officers responded to the 8000 block of Ritchie Highway and the ducks were retrieved and put together in a bucket until they could all be set free.

They can be seen in these photos from Maryland Natural Resources Police being set free, maybe even off to find their mother!

