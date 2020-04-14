SEVERN, MD. (WJZ) — It’s duck season, and 12 little ducklings were rescued earlier Tuesday after getting stuck in a storm drain.
A Maryland Department of Natural Resources officer, along with members of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department at Station 23, rescued the ducklings after a Good Samaritan reported she saw a mother duck panicking near the storm drain.
Today @MDNRPolice Officer Miller, assisted by the @AACoFD Station 23, rescued 12 ducklings stuck in a storm drain. Officers responded to the 8000 Block of Ritchie Hwy after a good samaritan reported that she saw a mother duck panicking near the storm drain. #wildelifeheroes pic.twitter.com/HzWGrNdetE
— Maryland NRP (@MDNRPolice) April 14, 2020
Officers responded to the 8000 block of Ritchie Highway and the ducks were retrieved and put together in a bucket until they could all be set free.
They can be seen in these photos from Maryland Natural Resources Police being set free, maybe even off to find their mother!