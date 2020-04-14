BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A therapy “dog-tor” is bringing supplies to nurses at the University of Maryland Medical Center who have been “ruffing” it on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Two-year-old rottweiler Loki is a beloved therapy dog at the hospital and usually visits patients several times per week. Now, due to the coronavirus, he and his owner, a second-year medical student, haven’t been able to do their rounds.
Instead, Loki is bringing the kits, which include snacks, gum, tea and hand lotion to the nurses as a thank you for their hard work treating patients amid the pandemic.
It’s not just UMMC, either; Loki will make stops at three more hospitals this week.
If you’d like to help provide supplies for the kits, organizers have set up an Amazon wish list; click here for more.
