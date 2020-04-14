



BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland National Guard Petroleum Supply Specialist Julio Demanou was working his civilian job on Feb. 22 when he received a frantic call from his wife, telling him their house was on fire.

“Everything was in flames, like black smoke coming out of the windows and everything,” said his wife Carine Demanou.

His children escaped out of a rear window, but their home and all of their possessions were gone.

“To see that everything I worked really hard to build for my family went down like this. It wasn’t really an easy situation,” Julio Demanou said.

They were able to maintain a positive outlook. Their kids were safe and the community was rallying around them.

Now the father of five is ready to help a community during this coronavirus pandemic, that not too long ago was there to help him.

The National Guard provided Julio a better way to support his family by transferring him to a job refueling helicopters.

Capt. Amor Woolsey is the chaplain for the 29th Combat Aviation Brigade shared the story with “Partners in Care,“ a National Guard program that taps into the local community to help guard members in need.

“I sent an email to some folks up in the brigade like hey this is what happened, this is the situation,” said Capt. Woolsey, “The emails, the phone calls just started coming in.”

Gift cards, clothes and even money to cover temporary housing came flooding in, all to help the Demanous get back on their feet.

“I know I don’t have my house anymore, but I know I have people that care for us,” said Carine Demanou.

While they are maintaining that positive outlook they are currently still residing in an extended stay hotel. If you would like to help contact Capt. Woolsey at Amor.d.woolsey.mil@mail.mil or visit https://military.maryland.gov/NG/Pages/partners-in-care.aspx

