DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County are looking for a man who allegedly touches two women inappropriately inside two District Heights pharmacies.
According to police, the first incident occurred on April 8 around 4:30 p.m. in a drugstore in the 5800 block of Silver Hill Road.
The second incident occurred on April 11 around 7 p.m. at a drugstore in the 7000 block of Marlboro Pike. According to the victim, the man walked up to her as she was making a purchase and touched her buttocks, then left the store.
Police are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Prince George’s County Sexual Assault Unit at 301-772-4908. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at http://www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 20-0018328.