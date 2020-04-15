CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 10K COVID-19 Cases Reported, 349 Deaths
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:assault, Baltimore News, Crime, District Heights, Local TV, Prince George's County, Talkers


DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County are looking for a man who allegedly touches two women inappropriately inside two District Heights pharmacies.

According to police, the first incident occurred on April 8 around 4:30 p.m. in a drugstore in the 5800 block of Silver Hill Road.

The second incident occurred on April 11 around 7 p.m. at a drugstore in the 7000 block of Marlboro Pike. According to the victim, the man walked up to her as she was making a purchase and touched her buttocks, then left the store.

Credit: Prince George’s County Police

Police are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Prince George’s County Sexual Assault Unit at 301-772-4908. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at http://www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 20-0018328.

Comments

Leave a Reply