PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Police have arrested a man in New York wanted in the murder of a woman found dead in an apartment fire in Chillum over the weekend.
Jerome Harris, 42, was arrested on April 14 in Brooklyn, New York. He will stay there pending extradition to Prince George’s County.
Harris is suspected in the fatal shooting a woman inside of his Chillum apartment on Friday. He then allegedly set a fire in the home before fleeing.
The victim is 23-year-old Zena Nichols of Washington, D.C. The two were in a relationship, police said.
Harris is charged with first and second-degree murder, arson, assault and other related charges.