FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A man was struck and killed along I-270 in Frederick County early Thursday.

Maryland State Police were called to I-270 just south of Route 80 at Fingerboard Road around 3:49 a.m. for a report of a person struck. The crash involved a Freightliner truck tractor hauling two trailers.

Police determined that the man was walking in the area of I-270 and for unknown reasons walked into the second northbound lane of the interstate. The tractor-trailer’s driver was unable to stop and struck the pedestrian.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Frederick Barrack Duty Officer at 301-600-4150.

 

