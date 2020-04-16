Comments
PASADENA, MD. (WJZ) — Officers have made an arrest in the abduction of a nine-month-old baby earlier this month.
The nine-month-old was in the backseat of an SUV at a Royal Farms when the baby was abducted along with the car by two people.
The mother said she had left her child in the car while it was running.
The car and the baby were found abandoned in the 2400 block of Washington Boulevard in Baltimore shortly after.
The child was not injured.
A day later, detectives arrested Patrick Craig, and later on April 15, the suspect who had previously only been identified only as a man wearing a surgical mask was arrested and identified as James Leonard Villani.