ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — There have now been at least five dozen deaths related to the flu this flu season in Maryland, the latest numbers from the state’s health department show.
As of the week ending April 11, 62 Marylanders, including five under the age of 18, have died from influenza, officials said. While flu-related deaths aren’t a reportable condition in the state, flu deaths in hospitals are tracked as part of a program called the Maryland Emerging Infections Program, according to a report.
For the 18th week in a row, flu activity was listed as both high and widespread across the state, though the predominant strain has changed.
By comparison, there have been 425 coronavirus-related deaths in Maryland.
There have also been 3,919 hospitalizations related to the flu this flu season compared to 2,612 coronavirus-related hospitalizations.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.