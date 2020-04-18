Coronavirus In MD
More Than 12.3K COVID-19 Cases, 463 Deaths Reported
Coronavirus Latest: Officials Report First COVID-19 Death Of Baltimore City Employee
Mayor Jack Young and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced Saturday the first COVID-19 death of a Baltimore City employee.
Police Asking For Help Identifying Suspects In Connection To Deadly Shooting In NW Baltimore
Police in Baltimore are asking for the public's help in identifying four suspects who they believe are connected to a homicide in early April.
Featured Sports
Orioles Pitchers Branden Kline, Richard Bleier Video Chat With O's Fans As Baseball Season Remains On Hold
Baltimore Orioles pitchers Branden Kline and Richard Bleier spoke with Birdland Members on Zoom amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Former Towson University QB Tom Flacco Hopes To Hear His Name Called At The NFL Draft
We are less than a week away from the 2020 NFL Draft, and some local college prospects are hoping to hear their names called.
Coronavirus And Sports: Ravens To Hold Virtual Draft Next Week
The team is holding a virtual draft next Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and fans are able to join in on the fun.
Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson Ranks Third In NFL Merchandise Sales
We all know that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is popular here in Baltimore, and as it turns out, across the country.
Meg McNamara Has Your Updated Forecast
Meg McNamara Has Your Updated Forecast
5 hours ago
Bob Turk Has One Last Look At Your Friday Night Forecast
Expect a warmup to end the weekend.
14 hours ago
Weather Stories
'Wacky' Weather Week With Severe Storms, Rain, Tornadoes And Snow Reported In Maryland
The weather has been all over the place this week in Maryland, starting with some severe weather and rain, then sunny and warm, before the temperatures dropped again.
Maryland Weather: Freeze Watch Issued For Parts Of State Early Friday
A freeze watch has been issued for parts of the state overnight Thursday.
Latest Headlines
Easy Vegetarian Ideas For Your Next Quarantine Dinner
Easy vegetarian dinner ideas to make while social distancing at home.
Coronavirus Response: Baltimore Sets Up Relief Fund For Artists Hit Hard By COVID-19 Pandemic
Many of Baltimore's artists suddenly lost their sources of income last month as museums, concert halls and bars were forced to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Quarantine Baking: How To Make Your Own Sourdough Starter
Looking to take up a new hobby during quarantine? Try your hand at sourdough for a delicious baking experience!
Coronavirus Latest: Hogan Declares Easter Bunny 'Essential Worker' In Maryland
At a press conference Friday afternoon, Hogan proclaimed the Easter Bunny an "essential worker."
Bob Evans, Bertucci's And Other Restaurants Offering Easter Meals For Takeout
The Easter holiday will be spent at home this year. So, restaurants are offering families the option for delivery, takeout or pickup of their Easter meal.
Easy Easter Recipe Ideas for A Low-Stress, If Coronavirus Altered, Sunday Dinner
Check out these easy recipes for your Easter Sunday dinner.
Coronavirus Latest: More Marylanders Staying At Home Amid Pandemic, Researchers Say
Researchers have published a website showing which parts of the country are staying at home and practicing good social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coronavirus Latest: Maryland Airports, Including BWI, To Get $107.7M In Federal Aid During COVID-19 Pandemic As Air Traffic Drops
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced that 18 of the state's airports will get $107,731,471 in funding.
WJZ's Annual Black History Oratory Competition 2020
WJZ’s Annual Black History Oratory Competition begins on January 1, 2020 and is open to all Maryland high school students in grades 9-12.
How To Register For A Mammogram If You Missed The Mammothon
One in eight women in the United States will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime, but mammograms can find cancer early, when it is most treatable.
It’s Academic: April 18, 2020
April 18, 2020 at 12:32 pm
Filed Under:
It's Academic
Long Reach: 450
Fallston: 430
C. Milton Wright: 350
