BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore city schools are offering a helpful guide for seniors to keep them on-track for graduating.

Schools have been closed since March 13 and students have been learning online.

The school system created an online guide to answer student’s questions from graduation status, senior projects,  AP and SAT information to final grades.

There’s even a section on graduation ceremonies, prom and diplomas.

